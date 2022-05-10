Risk of high surf, rip currents and coastal flooding at Florida beaches

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 83 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 64 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Breezes and a high rip current risk will be the biggest weather concern today along the coast. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and slightly cooler PM highs. Wind gusts out of the North-Northeast will range from 25-30 mph. Seas and surf will build today and this will be the trend through the remainder of the week as low pressure lurks generally East of the Peninsula by Wednesday and Thursday.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Today will be a great day for the theme parks with temperatures in the low-mid 80s. PM breezes should keep things relatively comfortable, great for any outdoor lines. A good sunscreen will serve you well as the UV INDEX rises to a high level today.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

It is a breezy day out at the beach today. Winds will be increasing from the North-Northeast at 20-25+ mph.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

A mix of sunshine and clouds with dry skies are expected. Rip current issues will be on the rise through mid-week as surf builds with an increase in Northeast swell. Surf conditions then become down right dangerous by Wednesday and Thursday as low pressure in the Atlantic draws closer to the region.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Advertisement

Wednesday and Thursday are FOX 35 Weather Impact Days along the Atlantic coast. Low pressure will be edging closer to Florida during this time. The main weather concerns are large breaking waves in the surf zone, beach erosion, High Surf Advisory, high rip current risk, possible wave overwash in the dunes, and possible coastal flooding. Rain chances by Thursday and Friday rise to the 30%-40% range but, this could change, so stay tuned for details!