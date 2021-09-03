Ron DeSantis appeals ruling on Florida's ban of mask mandates in schools

Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back with an appeal against a recent ruling that allows schools to implement mask mandates for students.

So far, 14 school districts statewide have implemented a mask mandate. That includes Orange, Brevard, Volusia, and Alachua counties.

The governor is firing back saying parents should be able to choose what is best for their kids by officially appealing the court ruling.

A judge ruled last week that the state cannot ban school districts from requiring masks and that the state cannot penalize districts if they do. However, the Florida Department of Education has already begun withholding salaries for school board members in Alachua and Broward counties.

MORE NEWS: Florida judge backs DeSantis on cutting off federal unemployment money

"Ultimately we're just trying to stand with the parents, a lot of parents, they know their kid, in terms of health," DeSantis said.

The governor’s lawyers have taken their case to the 1st District of Appeal in Tallahassee. Desantis wants the appeals court to reverse the decision which essentially gave Florida’s 67 school boards the power to impose a student mask mandate.

It remains to be seen how the appeals court will decide in this case since both DeSantis and the judge are arguing that the Parent's Bill of Rights law favors both sides. Desantis says it gives parents the right to oversee their children's health and education while the judge says the law has an exemption for government action to protect public health.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.

Advertisement



