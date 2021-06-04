Royal Caribbean gears up for cruises from Florida starting in July

Royal Caribbean is getting ready to set sail again this summer.

The cruise line announced on Friday that several of its ships will begin sailing from major U.S. ports in Florida and Texas in July and August.

Here is the summer line-up:

Freedom of the Seas – 3- and 4-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay sailings from Miami, starting July 2

Odyssey of the Seas – 6- and 8-night Southern and Western Caribbean cruises from Fort Lauderdale, starting July 3

Serenade of the Seas – 7-night Alaska sailings from Seattle, starting July 19

Allure of the Seas – 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral, starting Aug. 8

Ovation of the Seas – 7-night Alaska itineraries from Seattle, starting Aug. 13

Symphony of the Seas – 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings from Miami, starting Aug. 14

Independence of the Seas* – 7-night Western Caribbean sailings from Galveston, Texas, starting Aug. 15

Mariner of the Seas – 3- and 4-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay sailings from Port Canaveral, starting Aug. 23

For more information and how to book your upcoming cruise, plus health and safety protocols, visit https://www.royalcaribbean.com/.