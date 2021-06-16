Royal Caribbean postpones inaugural cruise from Florida after crew members test positive for COVID-19

article

Passengers hoping to set sail aboard Royal Caribbean's inaugural sailing from Florida will have to wait after several crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The cruise line has postponed the trip, scheduled to sail from Fort Lauderdale, after 8 members of the crew came down with the virus.

The tests come as major cruise lines are getting ready to set sail for the first time since the pandemic put a stop to cruising.

President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Michael Bayley posted the news on Facebook.

"Two steps forward and one step back!" he wrote on Tuesday night. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing Odyssey’s inaugural sailing from July 3 to July 31, 2021. A simulation cruise, originally scheduled for late June, will also be rescheduled.

"During routine testing, eight crew members received a positive test result for COVID-19. All 1,400 crew onboard Odyssey of the Seas were vaccinated on June 4th and will be considered fully vaccinated on June 18. The positive cases were identified after the vaccination was given and before they were fully effective."

Bayley says 6 of the crew members are asymptomatic and two have mild symptoms. They have been quarantined and are being monitored.

"To protect the remaining crew and prevent any further cases, we will have all crew quarantined for 14 days and continue with our routine testing."

Guests who booked cruises on the Odyssey of the Seas will be given notice and several options.

