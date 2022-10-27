Royal Caribbean's first Icon of the Seas sailing from Florida sold out within 24 hours

If you were hoping to be aboard the maiden voyage of Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas cruise ship, you're out of luck.

In less than 24-hours, the cruise line says it has filled the slots for the first sailing of Icon of the Seas from Miami, Florida. The ship is being hailed as the world's largest cruise ship

The ship – being hailed as the world's largest cruise ship – will set sail for the first time in January of 2024. All trips will leave from the Port of Miami.

The Florida-based cruise line opened the 2,805-cabin ship for booking on Monday and Tuesday. The maiden voyage is for seven-nights and explores the Eastern Caribbean with a pitstop at Royal Caribbean’s private destination Perfect Day CocoCay.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas ship measures 1,198 feet, weighs 250,800 gross tons and has a total of 20 decks. The ship has eight neighborhoods in total, including the Aquadome, Central Park, Chill Island, Royal Promenade, Surfside, Thrill Island, The Hideaway and Suite Neighborhood.

Royal Caribbean says Icon of the Seas has the world’s largest waterpark at sea with 13 waterslides.

RELATED: Royal Caribbean gives first look at Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship

Six of the waterslides are said to be "record-breaking," including the ship’s Frightening Bolt waterslide, which is reported to be the tallest waterslide to sail, and the ship’s Pressure Drop waterslide, which is reported to be the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise ship. The ship also has a kid-friendly aquapark, seven pools, nine whirlpools and several restaurants, entertainment options and amenities sprinkled throughout.

Image 1 of 24 ▼

"From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with Icon, every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation," the website says.

The seven-night Eastern Caribbean route goes from Miami to Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, to Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas, before returning to the U.S.

Icon of the Seas will also sail a seven-night Western Caribbean voyage that’ll make stops in Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico; Cozumel, Mexico; and Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean says the ship will make future stops at Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Roatan, Honduras; and Hideaway Beach, an adults-only destination the cruise line is building in CocoCay.

As of Thursday morning, the earliest sailing available begin in March 2024. You can check them out and book your vacation on the cruise line's website.

FOX Business contributed to this report.