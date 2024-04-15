'Rust' movie armorer sentenced to 18 months in prison

article

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, a movie weapons supervisor, was sentenced to 18 months in prison Monday for the deadly shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western movie "Rust."

Gutierrez-Reed was convicted in March by a jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and has been held for over a month at a county jail near Santa Fe, New Mexico, the Associated Press reported.

The sentence against Gutierrez-Reed was delivered by New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Summer, who is overseeing proceedings against Baldwin.

RELATED: Rust movie shooting: Jury convicts movie armorer of involuntary manslaughter

Gutierrez-Reed teared up Monday as Hutchins’ agent, Craig Mizrahi, spoke about the cinematographer’s creativity and described her as a rising star in Hollywood, the Associated Press reported.

Mizrahi said it was a chain of events that led to Hutchins’ death and that had the armorer been doing her job, that chain would have been broken.

Friends and family, including director Joel Souza, told the court they were seeking justice for what had happened to the cinematographer. They said she was "a bright beam of light," describing her as courageous, tenacious and compassionate.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer for "Rust," was pointing a gun at Hutchins when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding Souza. He pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge stating that he pulled back the gun's hammer, but not the trigger, before the gun discharged.

The actor’s trial is scheduled for July before the same judge who oversaw the trial of Gutierrez-Reed.

RELATED: 'Rust' movie weapons handler charged with dumping drugs after Alec Baldwin shooting

The AP reports that prosecutors blamed Gutierrez-Reed for bringing live ammunition onto the set of "Rust" where it was banned and for failing to follow basic gun safety protocols.

Following a two-week trial, the jury deliberated for about three hours before reaching a verdict.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin indicted for cinematographer's fatal shooting on 'Rust' movie set

Attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed asked for leniency in sentencing — including a conditional discharge that would avoid further jail time and leave an adjudication of guilt off her record if certain conditions are met, according to the AP.

Gutierrez-Reed was acquitted at trial of accusations she tampered with evidence in the "Rust" probe.

The 26-year-old was on her second feature film as armorer at the time of the 2021 shooting. She pleaded not guilty before trial to the charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering at the trial held in downtown Santa Fe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.





