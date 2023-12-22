Santa, first responders surprise Florida girl with parade and presents

On Friday, Christmas came early for a little struggling with a serious illness and her family. Santa joined in with a parade of first responders and others who wanted to see her smile.

Mackenzie Clay is a special little girl. Since the day she was born in February 2020, life as she knows it has been an uphill climb. She suffers from scimitar syndrome, a heart defect that develops in utero.

"Every three to four hours, it’s always something. There’s medicine to give, water to give, there’s all the things you would do with regular kids," said her mother Mariah Clay.

It’s constant care that mom has adapted to these last three years. Sadly, troubles don’t stop there. Little Mackenzie has been to the hospital dozens of times since birth.

"If we go to the E.R., we know she’s going to get admitted. It’s not even a question," Clay said.

Mackenzie was a NICU baby who spent the first six months of her life in the hospital. Next month, she is due for two invasive procedures.

Clay said, "The risks are, obviously, this being her last Christmas."

She understands cherishing every moment is of the utmost importance. When Santa, firefighters, police, and a caravan of people showing support for Mackenzie arrived outside, mom was at a loss for words. Mackenzie and her big brother, Luca, were surprised with presents, and mom and dad were surprised with a donation.

Local TikTok star and philanthropist David Cohen of Nice Guy Enterprise is the mastermind behind it all.

Cohen said, "My wife works with the grandmother of Mackenzie and when she told me what was going on, we just wanted to share this and get anybody and everybody involved to help."

As for Mackenzie, while a little shy, this resilient three-year-old is just happy to receive such beautiful presents and this extra special visit from Santa.