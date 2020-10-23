Expand / Collapse search

Sarasota woman wins $2 million on scratch-off from Publix

Published 
News
FOX 51 Gainesville
article

Scratch Off games for sale with PowerBall tickets at Best Beer, Wine and Deli in Gaithersburg, Md., USA on January 11, 2015. In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has rattled state lotteries across the country. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Expand

SARASOTA, Fla. - A 26-year-old Sarasota woman is now a millionaire after buying a winning scratch-off ticket from Publix.

Janell Morales Monroy, claimed the first $2 million top prize from the new 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.  She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,780,000.

Monroy bought the ticket from the Publix at 4240 53rd Avenue East in Bradenton. The retailer will receive $4,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 game launched in September and features more than $294 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $2 million! 

MORE STORIES: 

Orlando grandma of 10 celebrates 100th birthday

Casselberry teacher wants stolen, 12-foot tall Halloween decoration returned

'Handsome dude': Florida K-9 dons uniform, tie for new ID badge