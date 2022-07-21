Scorching heat with 'feels like' temps over 100, rain chances drop for Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 96 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 77 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Temperatures will be quite hot as we head into the mid-90s with ease inland, closer to 90 along the beaches. Drier air is moving into to parts of the viewing area and this will have implications on the rain forecast today.

While coverage is lower at 40% or less, there will still be opportunities to see some lightning storms around, proving to be rather hazardous over the last few days. Much of the rain will fire up after 2 p.m. so be sure to check your FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP for the latest developments.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Residents and visitors alike should keep tabs on rising temps and the possibility of a few lightning storms for the PM hours. Highs will set up around the mid-90s, rain chances are near 40% after 2 p.m.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Beaches look good early today with plenty of sun and dry conditions. Rain chances rise as the seabreeze comes up but storm-shower coverage looks quite low at 20%.

There will be a moderate risk of rip currents at ALL Atlantic beaches, especially in the early AM and the mid-afternoon. Surf remains small, in the 1-2' range as a weak, Southeast swell dribbles in.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Temperatures continue to run into the mid-90s during the afternoon hours with heat index in the triple-digits. Rain chances focus on the interior of Central Florida into the weekend, so those trying to log some beach time should find some success there!

Rain chances remain around 40% through Saturday and Sunday, iincreasing a bit next week. The tropics remain silent with storm formation not expected over the next 5 days.

