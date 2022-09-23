Construction worker accused of killing Pinellas deputy in custody, sheriff's office says

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a construction worker suspected of accidentally hitting and killing a deputy at a construction area on Interstate 275 late Thursday night has been captured after nearly 10 hours on the run.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the interstate was closed in both directions while deputies searched for 35-year-old Victor Vazquez-Real, who was allegedly driving a front-loader meant to carry heavy concrete barriers when he hit Deputy Michael Hartwick.

Gualtieri said Vazquez-Real continued driving for about a mile before stopping in a parking lot, where he told a co-worker he had hit a deputy and was going to flee the scene. The other worker helped the suspect hide his helmet and work vest in a wooded area, according to investigators. As a result, deputies charged that worker with accessory after the fact.

Vazquez-Real was caught Friday morning, but the details of his capture had not been released. Gualtieri said Vasquez-Real will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

It happened around midnight Friday in the area of Ulmerton Road, where construction work has been ongoing.

Deputy Hartwick was assigned to the area to help direct traffic off the Rooseveld Blvd. exit. He was standing outside his cruiser when he was hit and killed, Gualtieri said.

The sheriff said Hartwick had blocked two inside southbound lanes of the highway and was standing on the shoulder when he was struck by the front-loader, which was traveling about 20 mph. The deputy was killed instantly by the impact, according to investigators.

A procession for Deputy Hartwick drove through Pinellas County Friday morning at 7 a.m. Law enforcement and members of the community lined up to pay their respects.

The sheriff's office said Hartwick's mother and two sons had been notified of his death while on duty. He was a 19-year veteran of the agency.

"Mike was a good guy, a good cop," Gualtieri said. "He did his job."

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch released a statement offering condolences to the deputy's family and the sheriff's office.

"I'm deeply saddened to learn of the passing of PCSO Deputy Michael Hardwick. These men and women put their lives on the line day in and day out and it's imperative to us avoid avoidable accidents that caused this tragedy," Welch said. "Our entire St. Pete family sends our love and prayers to Deputy Hardwick's friends and family may your PCSO family remain strong and protected."

Meanwhile, traffic in Pinellas County was expected to be impacted through midday Friday as deputies closed Interstate 275 near Ulmerton Road and Gandy Boulevard, in both directions, while they searched for the suspect.

Traffic on Interstate 275 was being rerouted on Gandy Boulevard and Ulmerton Road. Law enforcement is urging everyone to avoid the area.