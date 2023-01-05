SeaWorld, Aquatica offering free admission year-round for some kids

article

SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica are offering Florida kids 5-years-old and younger free admission to the parks year-round with the 2023 Preschool Card.

When parents sign their kids up for the card, kids 5 and under will have free access to both parks throughout the entire year.

Parents must register for the Preschool Card online by Feb. 3, 2023. Then, visit SeaWorld or Aquatica Orlando by Feb. 28, 2023. Once activated, the card is valid for admission through Dec. 31, 2023. The card is not available at the front gate of either park.

MORE THEME PARK NEWS: These popular Disney World rides to close for refurbishment in 2023

The offer is only good for Florida residents. For more information, visits SeaWorld Orlando's website.