SeaWorld offers early Black Friday ticket deals

SeaWorld hopes to make a splash with holiday shoppers by offering their Black Friday deals early.

The theme park is offering up to 60% off tickets and fun cards, as well as discounts on dining, animal tours, and other experiences.

For example, a two-park ticket to both SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is now going for $79.99 each. That's more than 60% off the base price of $235.98.

There are similar deals for tickets to Aquatica and fun cards, but blockout dates do apply to many of these offers.

Like many other Black Friday discounts, these will only be offered for a limited time.

More information can be found on the park's website.