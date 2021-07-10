SeaWorld Orlando giving out free beer all month long

article

Did someone say free beer?

As the Florida weather continues to heat up, SeaWorld Orlando is giving you a chance to cool off with free beer now through August 12.

The free brews will be available at the park daily from 11:30 a.m. until one hour before the park closes.

"Guests are invited to visit Mama’s Pretzel Kitchen Patio Bar to receive one complimentary 12-ounce beer per park visit," SeaWorld said in a press release.

The park will periodically rotate beer offerings. You can find the daily selection HERE.

You must be 21 or older to participate in the free booze.

