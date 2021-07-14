SeaWorld Orlando reveals first haunted house for Howl-O-Scream

We're getting a look at what we can expect from SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream Halloween event this year.

The park shared a video of its first haunted house called "Dead Vines" which features a spooky jungle theme.

"Something is stirring among the trees. A shiver runs down your spine as you creep forward, one timid step at a time. Is this jungle alive…or undead? There’s an ominous force at work here, a merciless mistress of ivy and evil. She’s poisoned these woods with an all-consuming appetite for visitors like you. Keep moving and find a way out before it’s too late. You don’t want to end up dead on the vine."

A new scarezone, Witchcraft Bayou, will have guests trembling with fear as you try and avoid a cult of ‘zealous worshippers trying to shackle you with their spells.’

This is the first year that the Halloween event will be held at SeaWorld. It is traditionally held at Busch Gardens in Tampa. This year, the event will be held at both parks.

Guests will be able to experience haunted houses, scare zones, new live shows, and roller coaster rides at night.

According to SeaWorld's website, "Evade angry haunts as they rampage through scare zones. Seek shelter indoors, only to find you’ve entered a house of horrors. Deepen the thrill with a nighttime coaster ride. Quench your thirst for fear at a fiendishly interactive bar. Feel the monstrous electricity of a live show."

Single-night tickets start at $29.99, with pass member discounts starting at $24.99.

Howl-o-Scream kicks off on September 10 and runs 27 nights through October 31. For more information, visit SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream website.