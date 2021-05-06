SeaWorld stops temperature checks, reduces social distancing

article

SeaWorld Orlando announced on Thursday that the theme park has stopped doing temperature checks, joining Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World in easing COVID-19 precautions.

"At SeaWorld, we are committed to the health & safety of our employees, guests, and the animals in our care. We have continued to review and evolve our health and safety procedures in order to promote a safe environment for our guests and employees, while still providing them with fun and memorable experiences. We have updated our guidelines to remove temperature screenings for our guests," the theme park said in a statement to FOX 35 News. "Our parks continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, including limited capacity, reservations, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures, and face covering requirements."

The theme park will also relax social distancing requirements within the park.

RELATED: Universal Orlando ends temperature checks, but how long will masks be required?

In certain areas, social distancing will be reduced from 6-feet to 3-feet.

"Our expansive outdoor, open-air grounds create natural physical distancing. The additional space will allow more access to venues, while giving guests the opportunity to maintain appropriate physical distancing."

On Thursday, Universal Orlando stopped doing temperature checks for guests and employees. The resort has also reduced social distancing requirements from 6-feet to 3-feet.

MORE NEWS: Florida Gov. DeSantis to unemployed: Start looking for a job

Walt Disney World will phase out onsite temperature screenings for cast members beginning May 8 and for guests on May 16.

The parks say they are implementing these changes because of the evolving guidance from the CDC.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest theme park updates.