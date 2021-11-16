Seminole County Fire Chief resigning next month

article

Seminole County Fire Chief Otto Drozd III has announced that he is resigning from his position.

His last day on the job will be December 10.

In his letter of resignation, he says he has been offered an opportunity to take his career in a different direction.

"This opportunity will allow me to contribute to the advancement of fire and emergency services well into the future," Chief Drozd said.

