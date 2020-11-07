Sen. Lindsey Graham donates $500K toward President Trump’s legal fund

Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham says he is donating $500,000 to President Donald Trump's legal defense as the president challenges several battleground states.

Joe Biden was announced as the projected winner on Saturday after claiming Pennsylvania.

"Let’s stand with President Trump. He stood for us," Graham wrote on Facebook. "I am donating $500,000 tonight to President Trump's legal defense fund so we will have the resources to fight."

Graham secured a fourth term in the U.S. Senate this week, defeating Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

President Trump has made claims about this election being fraudulent.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us," said President Trump.

His campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in several states. laying the groundwork for contesting battleground states as he slipped behind Democrat Joe Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. Biden was announced as the projected winner on Saturday.

University of Central Florida Political Science Professor Dr. John Hanley told FOX 35 News the claims do not have substantial evidence behind them.

"To date, we have not seen something that is substantial enough to warrant a reversal in how we think this election is going," said Hanley.

