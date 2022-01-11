Series of fronts to drop temperatures, increase rain chances in Central Florida

It's a temperature trend all of you cool weather lovers will delight in!

Behind Monday's front, winds are increasing and temperatures decreasing. Highs will settle in the 60s across the viewing area this afternoon, winds will also be a big story. As high pressure fills into the region from the north, winds will respond with gusts to over 25 mph at times.

Clouds will also overspread the area, originating in the coastal areas and spreading inland with time. This will promote a mixed sky for the afternoon hours all across Central Florida.

Looking great at our area theme parks today. Expect comfy temps and fresh breezes all day long while strolling the attractions.

Tonight, scattered clouds and ocean breezes continue, temps are cool with 40s north, 50s closer to Orlando.

Looking longer range, we're tracking a series of cold fronts that will blow through the area over the next several days. The next front will slide through late Wednesday into Thursday. This system will offer up an increase in rain chances Wednesday night into Thursday, coverage looks to be in the 30% range. We can also expect a decrease in temps yet again behind the front.

A stronger front will approach the area Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. As of right now, it appears that quite a bit of rain will be possible during this time, stronger storms could also work into the area. Most forecast models show a scenario of a chilly, ground-soaking rain at least, so this system and its possible impacts are worth watching at this time.

