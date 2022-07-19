Shark bites teenager at Cape Canaveral in Florida

article

A teenage boy was reportedly bit by a shark in Brevard County, Florida on Tuesday.

This happened south of Jetty Park on the beach just after 11 a.m., according to Canaveral Fire Rescue. The area is reportedly not staffed with lifeguards.

Officials say the boy was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The area was closed for about 45 minutes before reopening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.