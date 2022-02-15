Sheriff: Drone helps capture armed man leaving victim's home, fleeing Volusia deputies

A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office drone flying overhead helped deputies quickly catch an alleged armed suspect who jumped out of a bedroom window as he tried to escape arrest.

According to deputies, they were escorting a woman back to Urbana Ave. in Deltona on Monday after the victim said the suspect, 27-year-old Johnathan Hernandez, said he was coming to her house to shoot her hours earlier.

"Overnight, the victim had reported the suspect texted her that he was on his way to her house to shoot her. For her safety, the victim left the house for the night. In the morning, deputies responded to check and clear the house for her before she went back inside," the sheriff's office said.

MORE NEWS: Teen accused in serial road rage shootings bonds out of jail

As deputies made announcements at the front door, another deputy operating a drone overhead spotted someone exiting through a back bedroom window, running through the backyard, and jumping a fence.

Hernandez was taken into custody. Deputies say his backpack contained a loaded pistol.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Hernandez was charged with armed burglary, making written threats to kill or do bodily injury, and resisting an officer without violence.

He's being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $20,500 bond.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.