Sheriff: Flagler deputy hospitalized after being attacked by inmates

A Flagler County detention deputy was taken to the hospital after the sheriff's office says he was attacked by two inmates on Friday.

This happened at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

According to the sheriff's office, Carlos Dupree and Marion Gavins were being searched by the deputy for contraband and weapons ahead of a meeting.

Surveillance footage shows the deputy search Gavins items without issue and then attempt to search Dupree’s.

"Dupree is seen on camera stating to the Detention Deputy that he would not allow him to search his Quran. The Detention Deputy tells Dupree that he needs to search the Quran for him to bring it with him. The Detention Deputy then attempts to reach for it."

That's when authorities say Dupree, using his free hand, violently shoves the deputy away from him. The deputy attempts to detain Dupree when Gavins shoves the deputy into the wall.



"From there, inmates Dupree and Gavins both begin violently attacking the Detention Deputy. Security footage shows inmates Dupree and Gavins repeatedly punching the Detention Deputy in the head until he loses consciousness and is unable to defend himself."

The deputy said he tried to radio for help but was unable to during the attack.

Another deputy heard the commotion and was able to get the inmates secured. The sheriff's office said the victim was punched at least 25 times in the face and back.

He was taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast with head and back pain along with lacerations to his head, back, and forearm. He has since been released from the hospital to recover at home.



Dupree has been in jail since December of 2020 after being arrested for his involvement in a home invasion robbery.



Gavins was arrested in May of 2019 after shooting and killing 18-year-old Curtis Gray outside of the ‘Blaze N’ Flame Smoke Shop’ in Palm Coast. He was charged with First Degree Murder, the sheriff's office said.

"These are serious and violent offenders who attacked my Deputy and I thank God he was not more seriously injured than he was," said Sheriff Staly. "Every member of the Sheriff’s Office is a vital part of this organization and I will not tolerate anyone attacking them.



Dupree and Gavins are both being charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and depriving an officer of means of protection or communication.

The name of the deputy that was attacked is not being released.

