Sheriff: Former Florida deputy who threatened, stalked family worked as children's clown

article

A former deputy has been arrested on an aggravated stalking charge after reportedly making several threats against his family and others.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested retired deputy Derick Velez, 58, who now lives in the DeLand area. Velez is a former member of law enforcement from Monroe County.

The sheriff's office says Velez followed several disturbing comments on social media referencing the Columbine and Parkland shootings, indicating those were "nothing" compared to what he could do.

Deputies say last month, Velez was taken into protective custody under Florida’s Baker Act. After he was released, Velez reportedly told his 9-year-old daughter that he was going to take her and her mother to "the most magical place on the planet."

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Florida deputy charged for punching suspect handcuffed to hospital bed

"The daughter thought he was going to take them to Disney. He told her that he meant he was ‘taking you and mommy to heaven next month,’" the sheriff's office stated in a report.

He was taken into custody again and deputies say he would contact his wife threatening to harm her.

"Detectives noted that the calls ‘followed weeks of threatening behavior where Derick made statements that he was going to commit mass murders, he believed he is a prophet of God and has been commanded to form an army and they were going to rise up.’"

MORE NEWS: Central Florida woman accused of pushing baby into traffic

It was also discovered that Velez had reportedly made threats against former colleagues in law enforcement in Monroe County.

Velez also operates a children’s clown business and occasionally performs as "Po Po the Clown."

He is in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.