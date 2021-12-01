Sheriff to discuss rise in opioid overdose deaths in Seminole County

article

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma will team up with Project Opioid on Wednesday to discuss new numbers on overdose deaths in Central Florida.

Officials say Fentanyl is the leading driver in the spike of overdose deaths and it was the direct cause of more than 86-percent of them in Central Florida.

Project Opioid is also expected to unveil a new campaign aimed at increasing overdose awareness and pushing for policy changes.

