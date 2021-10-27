Expand / Collapse search

Sheriff: Volusia motorcycle deputy 'in a lot of pain' but alive after head-on crash

By FOX 35 News Staff
Sheriff Chitwood gives update on motorcycle deputy injured in crash with vehicle

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood gives an update on the deputy injured in a crash in Deltona on Wednesday.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County motorcycle deputy has been injured following a crash with another vehicle on Wednesday morning. 

Screen-Shot-2021-10-27-at-8.52.43-AM.png

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Saxon Blvd. and Merrimac Lane in Deltona just after 7 a.m. 

The deputy was transported to Central Florida Regional as a trauma alert, FHP said. 

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the deputy was on his way to his post when a 92-year-old driver made a left-hand turn in front of the deputy and the two hit head-on. 

Chitwood says the deputy was ejected from his bike and landed on his head. Despite being in a lot of pain, Chitwood says he's alive and will be able to resume his career.

Sheriff Chitwood spoke with FOX 35 News and said the deputy suffered broken ribs, a bruised lung and does not remember what happened. He says the deputy's helmet may have saved his life.

The deputy has been with the department since 2017 and just became a part of the Deltona traffic unit.

"He's an outstanding deputy," Chitwood said. "He's a hardworking kid."

Chitwood says an off-duty Deltona firefighter jumped in to render aid to the injured deputy.

