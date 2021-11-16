Sheriff's office: Man armed with shotgun killed by Marion County deputies

Marion County deputies say they were forced to shoot a man who refused to drop his shotgun while they were investigating a shooting incident.

The sheriff's office says around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, they responded to the area of NE 140th Avenue and NE 245th Street Road about a shooting call.

"Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male at the residence. They were then met by a man, who engaged them with a shotgun."

MORE NEWS: Suspects sought after woman, 19, is shot in head while driving, Orlando police say

Deputies say the man refused several commands to drop the weapon and they were forced to open fire. The man was shot and killed.

Advertisement

This is an ongoing investigation.