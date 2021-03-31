Slingshot rides across Florida reopen after cable failure

All the slingshot attractions in Florida are back open after an incident just days ago.

Last Thursday, two teenage girls had to be rescued from a slingshot ride at Old Town in Kissimmee. Park management reported that a cable failed, while a redundant safety cable remained intact. Osceola County Fire Rescue said the ride malfunctioned, stranding the two girls 30 to 40 feet in the air.

Crews with Kissimmee Fire Rescue and Osceola County Fire Rescue pulled them off of the ride shortly before midnight on Thursday. The pair had been stuck on the ride for nearly two hours when firefighters used a bucket truck to deliver them to safety.

As a result, the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services said that all four slingshots in Florida -- located in Orlando, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Panama City Beach -- were closed.

"All four have been closed by our department as a precaution, while the manufacturer conducts an investigation. They will remain closed until our department consults with the manufacturer and will only reopen once our bureau conducts a subsequent inspection."

However, on Wednesday, FOX 35 confirmed that all the slingshot attractions in the state are back open.

