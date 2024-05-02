Pilot injured after small plane crash in DeLand: officials

A pilot was injured in a small plane crash in DeLand on Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and DeLand Fire Department.

The pilot was the only person on board the twin-engine Admore Aircam that crashed off Eidson Drive near Highway 11 around 2:20 p.m., officials said.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ A twin-engine plane crashed into a field in DeLand on May 2, 2024. (Photo: Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association)

The pilot, whose identity has not been revealed, was airlifted to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The FAA and National Transportation Security Board (NTSB) will investigate.

"It's crazy, something you don't see every day," said nearby resident Jason Merrill as he passed by the road and saw the mangled plane in the field. Merrill said Eidson Drive is a common "cut-through" road through the area, which is about a mile away from the DeLand Municipal Airport.

This is a developing story.