Smithsonian wants your family photos from Disney World for exhibit: How to submit

You know all those fun photos you take at Walt Disney World and share on Facebook and Instagram? Well, you now have a chance to make them a part of history!

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History is looking for pictures taken at Disney World and Disneyland for a future project that captures experiences at the parks.

Is the camera roll on your cellphone filled with selfies in front of Cinderella Castle? How about a shot of you enjoying a delicious Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar? Do you have countless photos with your favorite Disney characters? The museum wants them!

According to the website, here's what they're looking for:

"Photos of you, your friends, and your families at Disneyland or Walt Disney World and the story of what the photograph and visit mean to you. When was the visit, and with whom? What feelings did it evoke for you?

We want to see photographs that show Disney Parks as you experienced them: posing with characters, kids worn out and sleeping, families, couples, individuals, people of all abilities, ethnicities, ages, on rides, eating together, looking at maps—everyday stuff!"

Photo from Walt Disney World

They are looking for images that span decades. Don't worry about them being perfect either: the museum says "candid and posed, even fingers on the lens are A-OK."

"We can crop photos for composition, so don’t hold back on blurry or double-exposed photos."

To submit your photos, go HERE.

