Could freezing temperatures in Florida on Christmas bring snow? Here's what the forecast shows

It certainly looks like Mother Nature's Christmas gift to Florida this year will be winter weather.

A strong Arctic cold front will sweep across the Southeast late in the week ushering the coldest temperatures this season. For Central Florida, we could see lows fall to freezing Christmas Eve morning and Christmas Day. Highs both days could stay in the 40s.

Looking back at our records for Christmas Day, it could be one of the coldest Christmas Days since 1983 when our high only reached 36 degrees. That is also the coldest Christmas on record in Orlando.

As for rain (or snow) chances, it will likely be dry for the weekend.

Some models have a small chance at wintry precipitation for Northern Florida, but odds are the drier air moves in before the coldest temperatures reach Florida.

You may remember earlier this year that Florida got a wintry surprise when snow fell in Lake Lorraine in the Florida Panhandle. Videos posted on social media showed the snow flurries as a cold front swept through the state.

