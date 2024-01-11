911 call disruption issue fixed for AT&T users in Flagler County, officials say

Stream FOX 35 News

10:38 a.m. Update: The 911 call disruption for AT&T customers in Flagler County has been resolved.

Some residents of Flagler County, Florida, may experience "technical difficulties" when placing a 911 call if they are an AT&T customer, authorities said Thursday morning.

"Early this morning Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Dispatchers discovered that AT&T users were unable to hear them once the connection was established after placing a 911 call. The 911 system is owned and managed by Flagler County Government. So far only AT&T users in Flagler County are experiencing the technical difficulties," a spokesperson for the Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said in a statement.

FCSO's communications director is currently working with the Flagler County IT and phone vendors to identify and repair the issue.

In the meantime, Flagler County residents who are AT&T users can receive emergency assistance by sending a text message to 911 to communicate with a dispatcher or call FCSO's non-emergency number at (386) 313-4911 and immediately let them know there is an emergency and provide a location and the service needed.