SpaceX completes 2nd launch of 2022 with Transporter-3 mission

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Thursday morning, the second launch of the year for the space company.

The Transporter 3 mission lifted off at 10:25 a.m. bringing commercial and government satellites into orbit.

Transporter-3 is SpaceX’s third dedicated rideshare mission. Onboard the launch are 105 spacecraft.

Following stage separation, SpaceX successfully landed Falcon 9’s first stage on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX kicked off 2022 with its first launch of the year last week with a Starlink satellite mission. It was the 35th launch of the communication satellites. So far the company has launched around 2,000 into space.

