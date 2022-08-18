SpaceX expected to launch another batch of Starlink satellites on Friday

SpaceX is targeting Friday for its next launch of a Falcon 9 rocket that will carry 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The instantaneous launch window is at 3:21 p.m. ET with a backup opportunity available on Saturday, August 20 at 2:59 p.m. ET.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, and three Starlink missions. Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The weather could spoil launch plans, according to the forecasters at the 45th Weather Squadron at nearby Patrick Space Force Base. As of Thursday, they listed the probability of violating weather rules at 50%.

"Given an otherwise unstable atmosphere, with sea breeze development it is expected that there will be some showers and storms in the area during the window, likely just inland of the launch site. The main threats will be cumulus clouds and lightning associated with showers and storms in the vicinity, some which may drift back towards the launch site," forecasters said. "While the threats for a backup launch window on Saturday will be similar to Friday, their overall chances will be lower."

