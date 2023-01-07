SpaceX gearing up for nighttime launch of OneWeb satellite mission from Florida

article

SpaceX is planning to send up a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast this weekend in a spectacular nighttime launch for OneWeb.

The rocket will carry 40 satellites for the OneWeb Launch 16 Mission from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Sunday, Jan. 8. Liftoff is scheduled for 11:55 p.m. ET.

This is SpaceX's second launch for OneWeb. So far, weather is looking good for liftoff.

OneWeb is putting hundreds of satellites in low earth orbit for low latency broadband communications.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

If the launch doesn't happen, there is a backup opportunity available on Monday, Jan. 9 at 11:50 p.m. ET.