SpaceX gearing up for two nighttime Starlink mission launches

SpaceX is preparing for a weekend launch that will light up the night sky.

The space company will send up its 20th batch of Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday. Each mission delivers around 60 satellites into orbit.

Liftoff is scheduled for 8:37 p.m. from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

One week later, the space company will launch its next batch of Starlink satellites.

The launch for its 21st batch is scheduled for March 7 at 10:41 p.m.

SpaceX says Starlink can deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable, "ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge."

There are said to be hundreds of Starlink satellites already in orbit, the largest constellation of artificial satellites. The plan is to eventually have thousands of them in orbit.

Starlink is now delivering initial beta service both domestically and internationally, according to SpaceX, and will continue expansion to near-global coverage of the populated world in 2021.

Starlink is available to a limited number of users per coverage area at this time. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can watch the launch live on FOX 35 News.