SpaceX successfully launched another back of Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit by way of its Falcon 9 rocket late Wednesday evening.

The rocket lifted off at 11:36 p.m. at Space Launch Complex at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Roughly eight minutes after liftoff, the first stage landed on A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

This was the 13th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, and four Starlink missions.