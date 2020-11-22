SpaceX targets Monday Starlink launch after late-night scrub

SpaceX will try again to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The commercial space agency scrubbed Sunday's planned launch a few minutes before liftoff. A Falcon 9 rocket was supposed to launch with the 16th batch of Starlink satellites onboard.

SpaceX tweeted the following:

SpaceX's Twitter account said it would work toward a backup launch opportunity on Monday at 9:34 p.m.

If the rocket launches, you can watch it live on FOX 35.

Advertisement

As of now, the weather for a Monday launch looks okay. FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King forecasts an 80 percent chance of favorable weather.

The 60 satellites SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will carry will bring the total number launched by SpaceX to almost a thousand in orbit. The purpose of the satellites is to provide high-speed broadband Internet to rural areas.

MORE NEWS: NASA, SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts give update on mission from space

“This is a far bigger constellation that anyone has ever had,” said Dale Ketcham with Space Florida. “And, this is a private constellation.”

Ketcham says it would allow SpaceX to give even more access around the globe.

“A big part of their goal is to provide this broadband capability to ships everywhere, both to make it available to the ship and to better track cargo and things of that nature,” he added.

Right now, the price tag isn’t cheap. It costs about $500 for a satellite dish and coverage is $90 a month, but those prices are expected to drop as more users get connected. SpaceX is looking to have global coverage next year.

“Once this constellation gets operational and they’re already doing the beta testing now, it will turn into a huge cash cow. And, that will help him go to Mars,” Ketcham said.

MORE NEWS: Patrick AFB finalist for Space Force headquarters

The weekend would have been a bi-coastal, double-launch for SpaceX.

On Saturday, the commercial space agency launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The liftoff was part of the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich mission, sending up a satellite that will monitor the world's oceans was taken into orbit.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest along the Space Coast.