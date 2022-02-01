SpaceX moves next Starlink launch to Thursday

article

SpaceX is moving the launch of its next batch of Starlink satellites to Thursday.

The Falcon 9 rocket will now lift off at 1:03 p.m. on Feb. 3 from Launch Pad 39A from Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX was supposed to carry out the Starlink mission on Sunday, but because of four different launch delays of an Italian satellite, the company is moving it.

RELATED: SpaceX rocket expected to crash into the moon in a few weeks, experts say

When the launch happens you can watch it live in the FOX 35 News App.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.