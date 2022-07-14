SpaceX rocket to launch on resupply mission to space station from Florida

article

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch to the International Space Station on Thursday from Florida's Space Coast.

A robotic Dragon capsule will hitch a ride aboard the rocket from Cape Canaveral on the CRS-25 resupply mission. According to Space.com, CRS-25 will mark the 25th time that SpaceX has sent a robotic resupply craft to the ISS for NASA.

The rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 8:44 p.m. ET. Weather officials say there is a 70-percent chance of favorable conditions at the scheduled time of launch.

You can watch it live on FOX 35 News or in the FOX 35 News App.