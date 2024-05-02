SpaceX is gearing up to launch nearly two dozen Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida on Thursday night.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch 23 satellites from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 9:49 p.m., with backup opportunities available until 1:17 a.m. on Friday, May 3. If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Friday starting at 9:03 p.m.

This will be the 19th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, SES 03b mPOWER, PSN SATRIA, Telkomsat Merah Putih 2, and nine Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

What are Starlink satellites?

Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet, supporting seamless streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more.

Starlink uses cutting-edge satellites and user hardware, along with extensive expertise in spacecraft and on-orbit operations, to ensure users worldwide access high-speed, low-latency internet.