SpaceX successfully launches Starlink mission after weather delay

After a brief weather delay, SpaceX successfully launched its latest Starlink mission on Thursday afternoon.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 1:51 p.m. ET from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket is carrying another batch of 53 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Liftoff was scheduled to happen on Thursday morning, but was delayed for a couple of hours due to weather. By the time liftoff time came around, weather was clear enough to send the rocket into the afternoon sky.

So far, SpaceX has launched over 2,300 Starlink satellites with many more to come. The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

