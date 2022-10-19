SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit on Thursday morning.

The space company launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 54 satellites from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 10:50 a.m. ET.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, and four Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.