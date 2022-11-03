SpaceX launches Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G satellite from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX has successfully launched the Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting the mission previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, and one Starlink mission. After stage separation, the first stage land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.