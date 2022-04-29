SpaceX to kick off weekend with Starlink satellite launch

SpaceX will launch another batch of 53 Starlink internet satellites into space from Florida on Friday.

Liftoff for the Falcon 9 rocket is expected at 5:27 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. A backup opportunity is available on Saturday, April 30 at 5:05 p.m. ET.

This will be the second flight this month for the Falcon 9's first stage booster.

"The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, one Starlink mission, and most recently the Ax-1 mission on April 8, 2022," according to SpaceX.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

Spacex also has three Starlink launches scheduled for May. Those are on the 5th, the 8th, and the 16th.

As of Friday morning, the weather is 80% go for launch.