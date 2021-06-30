SpaceX to launch 88 satellites on Wednesday after delay by wayward plane

article

SpaceX will try once again to launch its Transporter-2 mission on Wednesday after an aircraft in the no-fly zone delayed the liftoff on Tuesday.

With just 11 seconds on the clock, the launch was scrubbed. The announcer on SpaceX's livestream said an aircraft may have been in the vicinity of the Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX tweeted, "Hold called due to Range being no-go; teams are setting up for tomorrow's backup opportunity [sic]"

Elon Musk confirmed that an aircraft was in the no-fly zone.

Steve Kulm, a public affairs specialist for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), sent FOX 35 this statement:

"A privately operated helicopter violated a restricted area in the final seconds before a scheduled launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida this afternoon. Air traffic controllers immediately directed the pilot to leave the area. For safety and security reasons, the launch was scrubbed until tomorrow."

Liftoff on Wednesday is set for 2:56 p.m. If it does go up, the rocket's booster will land back at the Cape, not on a barge, which is more common.

The landing will cause a sonic boom, which you may hear and feel in Central Florida.

The Transporter 2 mission is expected to carry 88 small satellites into orbit.

