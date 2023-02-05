SpaceX to launch Amazonas Nexus satellite on Sunday from Florida

SpaceX is planning to launch a communications satellite for the Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission on Sunday – if weather cooperates.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to liftoff at 5:32 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. A backup launch opportunity is available on Monday, Feb. 6 at the same time.

Weather is currently 55-percent favorable for liftoff due to a system bringing rain and potential storms to Florida's east coast.

According to SpaceX, the first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, and three Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Amazonas Nexus will provide broadband connectivity to airplanes, ships, and other mobile users across the Americas, Greenland, and travel corridors across the Atlantic Ocean.

