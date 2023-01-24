SpaceX to launch early morning Starlink mission this week

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off this week – but you'll have to be up very, VERY early to see it.

The mission is scheduled to launch on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:02 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket will carry another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

SpaceX's Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

When the launch happens, you can watch on Good Day Orlando in the live player above.