SpaceX to launch its 22nd batch of Starlink satellites on Sunday

SpaceX is gearing up for its next launch.

On Sunday morning, the space company will send up its 22nd batch of 60 Starlink satellites from the Kennedy Space Center.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites is scheduled for liftoff at 6:01 a.m. EDT.

SpaceX says Starlink can deliver high-speed broadband Internet to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable, "ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge."

There are said to be hundreds of Starlink satellites already in orbit, the largest constellation of artificial satellites. The plan is to eventually have thousands of them in orbit.

