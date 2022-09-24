SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Florida on Saturday night

SpaceX is targeting Saturday night to launch more Starlink satellites on its Falcon 9 rocket.

The company said on its website that it will be launching 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral.

The launch window is set for 7:32 p.m. ET with a backup opportunity targeted for Sunday, September 25 at 7:10 p.m. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX's Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe, according to the Kennedy Space Center.

You can use the FindStarlink tracker to find out the best viewing times in your area. You can also see a live map of where the satellites are in real-time.