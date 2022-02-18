SpaceX to launch next Starlink mission on Sunday

article

Before you watch the Daytona 500 on Sunday, look to the skies as SpaceX is planning to launch its next batch of Starlink satellites.

According to the Kennedy Space Center, the Falcon 9 rocket launch window for the Starlink mission is from 11:01 a.m. - 11:44 a.m. on Sunday.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

