SpaceX to light up night sky with next Starlink launch on Friday

SpaceX will end the work week with a nighttime launch of Starlink satellites.

The space company will send up a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the next batch of satellites on Friday night. Liftoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. from Cape Canaveral.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

